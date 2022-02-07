Atlantis Change Challenge 2022 encourages green economy among pupils

The Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company ( ASEZCo) launched its inaugural Atlantis Change Challenge for Primary, Secondary and College students of Witsand, Pella and Mamre in Atlantis. The Atlantis Change Challenge 2022 (ACC2022) aims to create awareness around the concepts of a green economy and introducing the objectives of the ASEZ Company to the youth.

The ACC2022 is directed at school learners and college students with the goal of challenging and supporting youth as they make positive changes today to influence tomorrow. For the 2022 challenge, they are calling on primary, secondary and college students from Atlantis, Mamre, Witsand and Pella to submit a prototype/model demonstrating how renewable energy can bring change to their schools, college, and community by incorporating elements of the green economy. The ASEZCo hopes this challenge will inspire incredible ideas from the students to contribute towards growing the Green Economy and meaningful participation.

Entries will be accepted in the following three categories and from teams up to four members: Primary schools Grade 6-7 with dedicated teacher on board High schools Grade 9-11 with dedicated teacher on board West Coast College Students According to the statement, The green economy is still a relatively new concept for the community of Atlantis, Witsand Mamre and Pella. It, therefore, requires consistent engagement, increasing awareness and promotion of the green economy within the community. “There is no better place to activate positive change than with the youth, starting at primary school level.

“During the distribution of the #ACC2022 of posters and application forms at schools, educators showed great interest to participate in the challenge and gain more insight about the Green Economy opportunities for their students,“ it said in a statement. Deputy principal of Witsand Primary School, Ms Thobeka Hute, said Witsand Primary is still a relatively new school and welcomed the invitation to be part of the challenge. “This is such a useful initiative for the learners, something to keep their minds busy and broaden their learning,” said Hute.