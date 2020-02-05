Experts dispel myths on white butterflies sightings across SA









Social media and news sites have been abuzz as people post several sightings of swarms of white butterflies flying across the northern parts of South Africa, over the past week. Picture: Wikipedia Port Elizabeth - Social media and news sites have been abuzz as people post several sightings of swarms of white butterflies flying across the northern parts of South Africa, over the past week. But what many regard as the migration of these butterflies is instead “dispersal events”, Lepidopterists’ Society of Africa (LepSoc Africa) says. In a statement on Tuesday, LepSoc Africa dismisses some of the myths and misconceptions about the movements of these swarms of butterflies. Also known as the Brown-veined White in South Africa, the butterfly Belenois aurota occurs in southern Asia as far east as India and the Himalayas, in southern Arabia and throughout most of sub-Saharan Africa. “Most of the butterflies being seen in Johannesburg and surrounding areas at the moment are Pioneer Caper Whites (Belenois aurota),” LepSoc says.

Although it is also the largest “migration” since 1966, it says the phenomena being witnessed at present is not a true migration as the butterflies will not return.

They are largely flying from the drier southwestern areas to the wetter northeast areas.

The core population of Belenois aurota in South Africa is the Kalahari region, where the larvae feed on Shepherd’s trees (Boscia albitrunca).

The dispersal, which is due to a population explosion, is expected to last for a few weeks.

And while climate change is considered a factor in these phenomena, the research data is not conclusive, LepSoc says.

“We don’t think there is adequate data to suggest that climate change is responsible for the current wave of Pioneer Caper Whites.

“Years of drought leading to drastic reductions of the predators that feed on Belenois aurota, primarily the eggs, larva and caterpillars. These predators may be viruses, parasitic wasps, robber-flies, spiders and birds, among others. Usually about 99% of butterfly early-stages are eaten!

“Good rainfall, as we’ve experienced recently, leads to favourable conditions and a population explosion of Belenois aurota and a subsequent ‘migration’.”

On their journey during the dispersals, it is likely that high-flying butterflies can travel more than 1,000 km by favourable winds while those closer to the ground (and feeding in Johannesburg gardens along the way), probably have a range of a few hundred kilometres.

The latter will sleep at night, on a plant or grass stem and females will lay eggs on suitable larval food plants during their journey.

While LepSoc says it does not have accurate numbers on migrations, they vary from year to year and it estimates that the numbers of butterflies in flight currently extends into the billions.

During these migrations, the biggest threats to the Pioneer Caper Whites / Brown-veined Whites are robber-flies and spiders. They are not tasty enough for predators such as birds, LepSoc says.

While other species also migrate, the Pioneer Caper Whites are the biggest contributors to the “migration”, LepSoc says.

A few species of moth also “migrate” in large numbers, it says, "but this generally occurs at night and at high altitude, so is not often reported".

"It is even less well understood than the Belenois aurota migration."

Among the misconceptions that LepSoc has challenged is butterfly-migration originating on the West Coast to Madagascar. "In South Africa the start of the dispersal-relay is the Kalahari and, while it’s not impossible that one or two adults may reach Madagascar, this is definitely not their intended destination."

It also disputes that the butterfly, in any of its stages of metamorphosis, constitutes a threat to agriculture.

"Belenois aurota caterpillars feed only on plants of the Caper family; they are not an agricultural pest and will do no damage to suburban gardens; their caterpillars are not army worms or lily borers, nor will they cause African Horse Sickness," LepSoc Africa said.

LepSoc Africa says that one of its researchers, Reinier Terblanche, has discovered that butterflies are genetically pre-programmed to disperse; individuals coded for dispersal have different coloured pupae.

African News Agency/ANA