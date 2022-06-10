Prof Saths Cooper says science plays an important role in SA’s economy

Cape Town – Professor Saths Cooper has called for science and other expertise to drive the development agenda in the country and improve the socio-economic conditions of the people. Cooper, who was awarded the International Science Council fellowship with other renowned scientists, said science plays an important role in the economy of the country.

He said on Friday he shared the fellowship with other scientists like Professor Salim Abdool Karim and Dr Khotso Mokhele. Cooper said it could not be that science is left behind as South Africa had the potential for development and growth. “Science and technology are important drivers of development, of society, of our educational and other systems, especially with the pandemic’s devastation we relied on science expertise. Evidence is what we require in science,” said Cooper.

He added it was ironic that South Africa was one of the richest countries in the world, but people remained poor. He said some of the leaders were self-serving and not looking after the interests of the people. It was also ironic, said Cooper, that 28 years after democracy we seem to be in the worst situation.

South Africa was one of the most unequal societies in the world and the most violent society without a war. But science remained one of the most important areas that the country should utilise. “It’s an era where scientific discovery is prevalent. We should rely on science. Twenty eight years after democracy we are in the worst economic situation we have ever been. The expertise that comes from science ought to… change our situation,” he said.

He also said the education system needed to move away from colonialism and apartheid to look into the future. The education system could help transform society if it meets the needs of society. [email protected]

