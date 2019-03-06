The CSIR will unveil an online profiling tool to help municipalities assess climate risks and growth pressures by implementing measures to develop climate resilient settlements. Picture: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Johannesburg - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will on Friday unveil an online profiling and adaptation tool to help municipalities assess climate risks and growth pressures by implementing measures to develop climate resilient settlements. The depths and scale of information provided in the tool is unprecedented in South Africa, the CSIR said in a statement.

"As temperatures continue to rise and climate conditions generally become drier, necessary measures have to be taken to mitigate the risks and impacts of climate change across South African municipalities," it said.

The free online tool is intended to be an applied knowledge resource for municipalities to address climate change impacts and vulnerabilities in settlements.

It looks forward to the year 2050 by projecting settlement growth combined with quantitative, scientific evidence of the likely impacts that climate change will have on South African towns and cities.

The platform was funded by the International Development Research Centre in Canada and the CSIR, in partnership with the National Disaster Management Centre.

African News Agency (ANA)