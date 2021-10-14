Scorching temperatures predicted for KZN, elderly encouraged to stay indoors

DURBAN: Temperatures across KwaZulu-Natal are expected to soar today, with Pietermaritzburg expected to reach a high of 42ºC and Durban 35ºC. The heat wave is expected to last until tomorrow.

The South African Weather Service says high temperatures are also expected on the KZN South Coast, with Margate reaching 36ºC. Emergency workers are preparing to have their hands full. Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, encouraged people to take the necessary precautions to prevent heat stroke and dehydration.

“Wear light-coloured clothes, keep hydrated and try to stay away from sugary, fizzy drinks which will leave you more dehydrated in the long term. “The elderly are encouraged to stay indoors and keep a damp cloth to dab their face. “Children going to school should be encouraged to stay in the shade, and everyone should wear a sunscreen of SPF50 plus.”

Herbst encouraged parents with babies to keep out of direct sunlight. “Keep small babies out of the sun, they are more likely to suffer from heat exhaustion much faster than adults, and keep them hydrated by frequently offering them something to drink.” Herbst also encouraged people not to leave their pets in the car.

“Even with the windows slightly opened and a quick run into the shop, the heat is unbearable today. Even humans can’t handle the heat in the car and this will end up killing them.” Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, said emergency workers tended to see an increase in the number of drownings when temperatures soared. “Naturally, during high temperatures, people flock to beaches and swimming pools. We are urging parents to watch little ones.”