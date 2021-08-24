Search continues for 6-year-old Durban boy swept out into Indian Ocean

Durban: The search will continue for a 6-year-old boy swept out to sea on Saturday. Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue, said the boy together with his mother had been swimming at Zimbali beach.

Herbst said they were in the water at an unprotected beach when they lost their footing and were swept out to sea. “The mother managed to return to shore with assistance, but the young child is yet to be located.” The search has been ongoing since.

On Tuesday morning, Herbst said search and rescue recovery patrols would continue with foot patrols and rescue crafts. In a separate incident, the body of a man who fell out of a boat in Hazelmere Dam in Verulam on Sunday was recovered a day later. It is believed the 28-year-old fell out and never surfaced. On Monday police divers successfully located the body. Herbst said the body was handed over to SAPS.