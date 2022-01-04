Search continues for family of KZN woman whose boyfriend was caught removing her intestines after killing her

Durban: Four days after a KwaZulu Natal woman was brutally murdered allegedly by her boyfriend, she is yet to be identified. On Tuesday morning, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, said no family member had yet come forward to claim the deceased’s body.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said they were also investigating the incident in which the boyfriend was killed as a result of police action. “It is alleged a 34-year-old male from KZN stabbed and killed his girlfriend while visiting her in Amaoti on New Year’s Day.” Langa said when police arrived at the scene, they found the boyfriend busy cutting the girlfriend's body opening her stomach and taking out the intestines as if he was conducting a post-mortem.

MORE ON THIS Police shoot man cutting murdered girlfriend’s stomach open in Inanda

“It was reported that the boyfriend tried to attack the policemen and they shot him dead.” Langa said three 9mm empty cartridges were found on the scene and the knife was also recovered. She said the woman was not identified.