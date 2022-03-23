Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Search continues for KZN toddler who went missing while playing outside his house

Nkosenhle Lwandile Ndimande, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday. Picture: SAPS

Published 15m ago

Durban – Police continue to search for an Empangeni toddler who has been missing for three days.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that on Sunday at about 2pm, 2-year-old Nkosenhle Lwandile Ndimande was playing outside his house with another child, when he went missing.

The incident took place in the Bomvini area near Empangeni.

“A search was conducted but the child was not found,” said Mbele.

Nkosenhle was last seen wearing a red short, a vest with blue and white stripes and navy flip flops.

The Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is appealing to the community for assistance.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts are urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Mayise on 082 ‪459 1807‬ or Crime Stop ‪08600 10111‬.

