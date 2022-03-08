Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Search for suspects who stole R6.5m worth of cobalt hydroxide continues

Published 1h ago

Durban: Police are still searching for the suspects who stole R6.5 million worth of cobalt hydroxide from a warehouse in Gauteng.

KZN police swooped in on a warehouse in Quality Street, Jacobs, Durban on Friday, 24 hours before the goods were meant to be shipped overseas.

Cobalt hydroxide is a powdery green substance that is used as a drying agent for paints, varnishes and inks and as a catalyst in the manufacture of battery electrodes.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police seized 48 bags. Each bag weighed 736kg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said this week that no arrests had been made.

The product was allegedly stolen on January 6 from a warehouse in Prelude Avenue in Johannesburg and transported to Durban on January 31.

IOL

