Search resumes for 6-year-old boy swept out to sea in KZN

DURBAN: Emergency services IPSS Medical Rescue said it would continue its search for a six-year-old boy who was swept out to sea on Saturday. Spokesperson Paul Herbst said the boy and his mother had been swimming at a unprotected beach in north of Durban when tragedy truck.

“It is reported that a mother and child were in the water at an unprotected beach when the pair lost their footing and were swept to sea. The mother managed to return to shore with assistance, but the young child is yet to be located.” Herbst said emergency services would today resume the search for the boy who was presumed to have drowned. Aircraft, drones, foot patrols and water craft are once more being used to try to locate the child, unfortunately with negative results thus far.

In a separate incident, a man fell out of a boat Hazelmere Dam, Verulam on Sunday and did not surface. Search resumes for a person who fell out of a boat in Hazelmere. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Herbst said a search was conducted but was suspended by late afternoon “IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue, together with the SAPS and Metro Police rescue, dive and K-9 units, searched the area extensively and will return at daylight to continue searching.”