Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Search under way for missing Cape Town mom

Shireen Essop was last seen on Monday after 2pm. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Cape Town – Social media has been abuzz with the news of a Cape Town mom’s disappearance.

Shireen Essop, 32, of Manenberg, was last seen at about 2pm on Monday.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy was last seen driving a white Toyota along Weltevreden Road.

According to reports, the vehicle has been recovered, however, there seems to be no trace of Essop.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a mustard-coloured top.

She 1.65 metres tall and of medium build.

Police and community forums have taken to the streets to search for the mother.

Social media users have been sharing the news of Essop’s disappearance far and wide.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an investigation was under way.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

IOL

