Search under way for missing Cape Town mom

Shireen Essop, 32, of Manenberg, was last seen at about 2pm on Monday.

Cape Town – Social media has been abuzz with the news of a Cape Town mom’s disappearance.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy was last seen driving a white Toyota along Weltevreden Road.

According to reports, the vehicle has been recovered, however, there seems to be no trace of Essop.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a mustard-coloured top.