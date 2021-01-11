Sebokeng churchgoers arrested for allegedly breaking lockdown rules, throwing chairs at cops

Pretoria - Gauteng police have arrested three church goers in Sebokeng for contravening Covid-19 lockdown restrictions under the Disaster Management Act.

Police arrested two male church leaders aged 47 and 69 on Sunday and a 62-year-old woman on a similar contravention and an additional charge of public violence, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokeswoman Mathapelo Peters said on Monday.

“As the SAPS, together with other law enforcement agencies (which) continue to enforce and monitor adherence to the lockdown regulations, the members responded to reports of an illegal gathering at a church in Sebokeng Zone 7. On arrival, (they) ordered the group of about 250 congregants to disperse,” Peters said.

The worshippers however defied police orders to disperse and the situation turned violent when the congregants started throwing chairs at the police officers.

“The police responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the group,” said Peters.