Second suspect nabbed over killing of Umlazi K9 police officer

DURBAN: The Hawks said a second suspect has been nabbed over the murder of Sergeant Siyabonga Radebe – who was gunned down in June. The 23-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Radebe who was stationed at the Umlazi K9 unit, was off duty playing pool at the C section in Umlazi on June 15. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, two suspects entered the venue and fired several shots at him. “He was taken to hospital for medical attention and was declared dead on arrival.

“A case of murder was reported at Umlazi police station and the case docket was allocated to the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for intensive investigation.” Four days after the murder, police arrested Siphindile Sithole,33. Her alleged accomplice was fatally shot during a shootout with police.