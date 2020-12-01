Security guard shoots armed robber dead

An alleged armed robber was shot dead after pointing a firearm at a security guard at a Cash and Carry shop in Crown Mines, Johannesburg Central police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the other suspect, aged 26, was arrested and charged with business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Mbele said the robbery took place on Monday. He said the shop manager was handing workers their wages when three suspects pounced. “The manager was busy paying his employees in his office when one of the suspects entered, pretending to be one of his employees,” said Mbele. “The manager could not clearly identify the man purporting to be an employee as he was wearing a mask.”

Mbele said the shop manager asked him for his company number and the suspect pointed a firearm at him. He was joined by one of his accomplices, who also pointed a firearm at the manager.

“They took an undisclosed amount of money and put it in their school bag. One of the employees screamed for help and they (robbers) ran away. The arrested suspect was assaulted by the community before security guards came to his rescue.”

One of the robbers who was carrying the school bag where they had stashed the money was shot dead after he allegedly pointed a firearm at the security guard.

“He was shot several times and paramedics certified him dead on the scene. They recovered two unlicensed firearms with live rounds and a school bag with money. One suspect managed to run away,” said Mbele.

“The firearms will be sent to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes. Investigation is under way and the suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.”

