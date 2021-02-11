Security guard shoots supervisor at work after argument

Johannesburg - A 46-year-old security guard has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting and injuring his supervisor at work. The incident happened in Selby on Thursday morning as staff reported for duty. The 36-year-old supervisor has been admitted to hospital.

Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg police said the guard and the supervisor were involved in a minor argument as they were knocking off on Wednesday afternoon. It seemed as if the guard was still harbouring anger over what happened the previous day.

“When the supervisor reported for duty at Ellies Industry in Selby, the security guard blocked his path.

“He then grabbed the lunchbox of the supervisor and threw it on the ground, pulled out his firearm and shot at him. Three bullets were fired and only one of them hit the supervisor on the arm.

“He did not try to flee after the shooting, he just stood there. The head of security went to him, took his gun, put him in the security office and called the police.