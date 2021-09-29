Security guard shot during armed robbery at Gateway in Durban

Durban – A security guard is in a critical condition after he was shot during an armed robbery at Gateway shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon. According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, their operations centres received several calls from shoppers reporting the robbery in progress.

“Several frantic callers informed the controller on duty that at least 15 suspects had robbed two jewellery stores. “On arrival it was established that a security officer was shot in the parking lot. “He is in a critical condition and is currently being stabilised on scene.”

Balram said according to shoppers, the gunmen fired multiple shots during the robbery. “Several spent 9mm and rifle cartridges were recovered in the mall. “The robbers are believed to have fled in a white Toyota Corolla and a white Mazda bakkie.”

Michelle Shelley, the marketing manager of Gateway Theatre of Shopping, confirmed that a robbery took place at the centre at 2.23pm. “Gateway security teams responded immediately to the scene. One of our security guards was injured and attended to by paramedics. “The SAPS were notified, and responded to the scene soon after. The perpetrators made off with an undisclosed amount of goods.

“The safety and security of customers and tenants is of utmost importance to us, we are working closely with the SAPS to assist with their investigation. The centre has been secured and trading as normal.” In June this year, the shopping centre confirmed that armed robbers had targeted a jewellery store. The mall said no tenants or customers were harmed during the robbery.