Security guard shot during CIT heist in Umlazi remains in a critical condition

Durban - A security guard who was shot in the head during a cash-in-transit heist on Tuesday morning remains in a critical condition. Security guards were servicing an ATM at W section in Umlazi when they were allegedly accosted by a group of armed suspects who were travelling in two vehicles.

National police spokesperson, Lt-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the suspects started shooting at the cash truck and one security guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The 41-year-old was airlifted to hospital. On Wednesday morning, Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med paramedics said the victim remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of a Durban hospital.

“Paramedics responded to the scene in W section, just after 11am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds. “Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise him. A call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility for critical care,” he said. Police have opened a case of cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder, and urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.