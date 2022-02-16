Security guard shot during CIT heist in Umlazi remains in a critical condition
Durban - A security guard who was shot in the head during a cash-in-transit heist on Tuesday morning remains in a critical condition.
Security guards were servicing an ATM at W section in Umlazi when they were allegedly accosted by a group of armed suspects who were travelling in two vehicles.
National police spokesperson, Lt-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the suspects started shooting at the cash truck and one security guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The 41-year-old was airlifted to hospital.
On Wednesday morning, Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med paramedics said the victim remained in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of a Durban hospital.
“Paramedics responded to the scene in W section, just after 11am to find the man had suffered multiple high-calibre gunshot wounds.
“Advanced life-support intervention was needed to stabilise him. A call was made for the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift the man to a specialist facility for critical care,” he said.
Police have opened a case of cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder, and urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
IOL