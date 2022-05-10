Security guard shot outside KZN school, airlifted to hospital

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to reports of a shooting just after 7am on Sibis Road.

Durban: A security guard was shot and wounded outside a school in Hammarsdale on Tuesday morning.

“Reports indicate that a security guard was shot twice in both lower limbs by an unknown group of men walking past the school he was guarding.

“When paramedics arrived on scene, they found that the patient, a 32-year-old male, had sustained moderate injuries.

Herbst said the patient was treated and once stabilised was flown by a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance to hospital for further care.