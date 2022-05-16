Security guards escorting electricity department staff conducting repairs shot dead in KwaMashu

Durban: Two security guards were shot dead and another wounded in KwaMashu in the early hours of Sunday morning. It is alleged the trio had been escorting Metro Electricity personnel who were conducting repairs at the corner of Amanzimtoti and Illovu Roads in Kwamashu.

Story continues below Advertisment

One of the deceased, a 45-year-old was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a Grey Nissan NP300. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head, hand and chest. The second victim, aged 35, was found on the front passenger seat and sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head, hands, chest and abdomen.

The 31-year-old victim who survived the incident sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks and right abdomen. He was rushed to a private hospital. The suspects are alleged to have fled the scene with the firearms belonging to the security officers. A total of 39 x 9mm cartridge casings were found on the scene.

Story continues below Advertisment