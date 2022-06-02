Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Adv Malesela Teffo’s instructing attorney to report Kelly Khumalo’s attorney to Legal Practice Council

Pretoria – Thabiso Thobane, the instructing attorney of advocate Malesela Teffo said he will be laying a complaint against Kelly Khumalo’s attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy. Thobane spoke to journalists at the High Court in Pretoria, after Moonsamy held a media briefing on Thursday morning, rebutting the explosive submissions made by Teffo in court on Wednesday.

“What Moonsamy did is not right. Legal practitioners cannot go and argue in the media, and do all these things. It is unethical and it deserves the attention of the LPC (Legal Practice Council). Furthermore, whatever action she wants to take is an attempt to threaten our witnesses. It will put witnesses in a bad position and they might not even come to testify,” said Thobane. “Whatever she is saying, is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice.” Moonsamy has spoken to different media houses, rubbishing the allegations made by Teffo in court. Teffo told the court on Wednesday that “an eyewitness’ will tell the court that Kelly Khumalo mistakenly shot Senzo Meyiwa, and there has been a massive cover-up involving senior police and government officials.

Thobane insisted that the matter is still before court and should not be argued in the media. “Remember, this issue is still in court. I am not going to comment a lot about it. We said we will call a witness. It is not advocate Teffo (making the allegation)we said we will call a witness. When she comes out saying that, the witness will pull back,” said Thobane. On Wednesday, Teffo submitted to the court that an unidentified witness would testify that the singer shot Meyiwa, who was visiting her at the time. Teffo was cross-examining veteran police forensic expert Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

“I put it to you Mr Mosia that a witness, not just a witness but an eyewitness will testify that Senzo R Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake, as it is alleged. Do you have a response?” Teffo asked Mosia. The police sergeant said he had no response. Teffo said: “The same eyewitness will further testify that the firearm used to shoot Senzo Robert Meyiwa by Kelly Khumalo came with Longwe Twala and the firearm is a revolver. Any response?”

Mosia said he had “no comment”. The counsel submitted: “You remember that previously there was testimony that on the same day, there was a meeting in that house between the senior management of the police in Gauteng, including the MEC of Safety and Liaison then, (Sizakele) Nkosi-Malobane, with the family. Do you remember that?” Mosia said: “I remember you asking me that, and my answer is that I cannot comment on that as well.”

Meyiwa was killed while visiting Khumalo, the mother of his child. In the house that day was Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition.