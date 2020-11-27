Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged murderers back in court

Johannesburg - The five men believed to have killed football star Senzo Meyiwa six years ago were expected back at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning. Muzikawukhalelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. At the time of their arrests for Meyiwa’s murder, the men were already behind bars for a range of crime. They were already serving sentences or awaiting trial. A few people, some in Orlando Pirates jerseys sang outside court ahead of the men’s appearance on Friday. Afriforum’s Kallie Kriel and Advocate Gerrie Nel were also in court accompanied by Meyiwa’s siblings.

There was drama when the men made their first appearance in court last month. They refused to stand in the dock, saying they were not responsible for the footballer’s death.

Over the weekend The Sunday Independent reported that one of the suspects -Sibiya- made a brief appearance last week at the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court under heavy police guard for two cases unrelated to the Meyiwa case.

He appeared in court to face two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting two people.

Allegations are that Sibiya, in a fit of rage, shot Ntombenhle Ndaba 25 times at Basuthwini Hostel in 2015 after suspecting that she had stolen his brand new phone.

During the commotion his cellphone was discovered. He is also accused of offering Ndaba’s family as compensation of R5 000.

Sibiya is also facing another attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting Mfanelo Mbatha. It was not immediately clear why Mbatha had been shot at. Again after Mbatha was shot, Sibiya’s family compensated his family with R5000.

