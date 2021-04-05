Seven provinces in SA record zero Covid-19 deaths

Durban - Seven provinces recorded zero Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the health department said on Monday evening.

Four deaths were recorded in Gauteng and four in the Free State.

A total of 452 new cases were also recorded from 11 091 tests conducted.

To date South Africa has a total of 1 552 416 cases.

South Africa’s death toll now stands at 52 995. The highest number of deaths have been recorded in the Western Cape with 11 472 followed closely by the Western Cape of 11 363.