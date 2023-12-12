Seven ways you and your family can enjoy your turkey without the stress of rising food costs

With a rise in food prices as well as increases in the cost of electricity and high petrol costs, South African consumers will probably have to rethink their spending over the festive period. The December period is usually a time when families get together and sit around a table to share a meal, especially on Christmas Day.

However, with food prices increasing, many consumers will have fewer items in their food baskets and, hence, on the dinner table. But just because grocery prices have gone up in a year, there is no need for your Christmas lunch to take away your cheer because of high costs. Here are seven ways you can stretch your rands to make sure that your family has enough when they sit down to celebrate Christmas.

1. Plan ahead Christmas Day is usually the day when families put out big spreads of food to celebrate. Plan ahead, know what food you want to serve for the day, and budget accordingly. This plan will allow you to prioritise what you want for the day and resist the temptation to buy unnecessary items.

Since children may be on holiday and more food is consumed at home, make up a holiday season menu and then a shopping list that you stick to as well. 2. Grocery items that have been reduced When visiting your local retailer, be on the lookout for items that have been reduced. Many South African retailers, such as Pick n Pay or Checkers, will reduce the cost of the item because it is out of season, like Easter chocolates or items such as vegetables, if they are a day old.

Shoppers should generally visit later in the afternoon, around 4pm or 5pm, to find the items that have been reduced. 3. Shop in advance for Christmas meal When you see specials on items you need for your planned meal, you can freeze the items or cook them in advance and then freeze them. This will help you spread the costs over a couple of weeks.

4. Buying in bulk According to South African retailer Makro, bulk buying of non-perishable items at the beginning of every month can help you save money when you are shopping. Makro said that stores would offer major deals on products that are bought in bulk, plus it is cheaper to buy pantry fillers in bulk because people can save on excess packaging.

Buying in bulk means that there is no waste because people will buy exactly what they need for their pantry. To make sure there is no waste when bulk buying, monitor how much you consume in a month and then calculate how much you need over a longer period of time. 5. Be in the know You need to research the discounts the different South African retailers have and then compare prices. Once you have compared the prices, you can decide where to purchase your goods.

You also need to know about the loyalty programmes offered by retailers because membership in those programmes may offer consumers even further discounts. There is also no need to only buy big brand names or at big retailers. Join groups that let you know about specials and also advise of shops that perhaps sell “spoiled” goods or out-of-date goods (which are perfectly okay still) at greatly reduced prices. 6. Bring and share

If everyone contributes to the Christmas lunch, it can ease the burden on just one person or family having to dig deep. Someone can be put in charge of starters, two to three people in charge of mains, and someone in charge of desserts. That way, everyone gets to contribute. 7. Get creative

Even a sausage and some green herbs can be turned into a Christmas tree on the plate, with blobs of mustard and tomato sauce as decorations. Think of other fun and creative ways to present your meal. Chop fruits and vegetables up and cluster them together in colours, or look on Pinterest to get some ideas on how to make whatever it is you are serving be enticing and interesting, and especially fun for the younger ones. You could even make it a game to see who can make the most unusual and fun presentation on a platter. This will be the talking point, and no one will even notice much else.