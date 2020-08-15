Several people arrested for possession and dealing in drugs in KZN and North West

DURBAN - Several people have been arrested for alleged dealing in and possession of drugs in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West this weekend, and drugs with an estimated street value of over R150,000 have been confiscated, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Saturday. SAPS officers from the KwaZulu-Natal drug and firearms unit embarked on an operation in Hillary in Durban on Friday, SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement. "The operation was conducted on Folkstone Road at one of the flats. The team entered the flat where a search was conducted. Upon searching the flat, the team recovered 202 pieces of rock cocaine, plastic packets of crystal meth[amphetamine], seven wrappings of cocaine powder, and glass bottles with traces of cocaine powder," Gwala said. The drugs had an estimated street value of about R126,000, and about R1500 in cash, suspected to be the proceeds of drug dealing, was also confiscated during the raid. A 35-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in and possession of drugs. The arrested suspect was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula had welcomed the arrest, Gwala said.

In an unrelated joint operation by law enforcement agencies and led by women officers in the Mahikeng area in the North West, several more men were arrested for allegedly being in possession of and dealing in dagga and Mandrax, SAPS North West spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in another statement.

As part of ensuring safety and security in and around Mahikeng, women in law enforcement agencies, such as the SAPS, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and provincial and local traffic authorities conducted a joint operation in the policing precincts of Mahikeng, Mmabatho, and Lomanyaneng on Friday.

In Lomanyaneng, two male suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs during a stop and search operation. "Furthermore, a suspect was found in possession of four Mandrax tablets, of which three were divided into halves. Still in Lomanyaneng, a swift reaction on information about suspected drug dealing activity, led to the arrest of a 43-year-old suspect in Setlopo village. That was after his place was searched and dagga with [an] estimated street value of R26,000 [was] found hidden in the house," he said.

In Mmabatho, four male suspects, aged between 23 and 39, were arrested for possession of and dealing in dagga. Ngaka Modiri Molema district commissioner Maj-Gen Mmatlhapi Mmolawa commended all the officers who took part in the operation for their efforts to reclaim "the space from the criminals", Mokgwabone said.

African News Agency (ANA)