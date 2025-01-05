Severe flooding alert: KZN faces level 8 weather warning

The disruptive rain warning for KwaZulu-Natal has been elevated from a level 6 to a level 8. Earlier, it was reported that an Orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain was issued for KZN for Monday.

The SA Weather Service’s (SAWS) impact-based warning stated a level 8 for disruptive rain warning is valid for Monday. Big Five Hlabisa (Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eThekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMzumbe and uPhongolo could be affected by widespread flooding of settlements, schools, roads, bridges, sinkholes, mudslides, soil erosion and major disruption of traffic is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of KZN on Monday. “Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across KZN today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday)(and possibly persisting until Tuesday morning). Rainfall accumulation in excess of 150mm is expected within a 24-hour period in places along the coast and adjacent interior of KZN tomorrow (Monday), and therefore severe impacts can be expected. The coastal areas are more prone to flooding and mudslides which can result in prolonged disruption of essential services and displacement of affected communities,” SAWS stated.

The weather service also said widespread flooding of roads, settlements and bridges; danger to life due to fast-flowing streams/deep water; damage of infrastructure and displacement of affected communities; widespread damage to mud-based houses; and flooding and closure of major roads is possible and difficult driving conditions are expected. SAWS urged that if possible, stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles; if trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground; in buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level; in rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground; and take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, with potholes being filled with water. KZN Department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi placed disaster management teams on high alert.

The department said the warning predicts disruptive rainfall for much of the province from Monday through Wednesday. The department urged residents to heed the severe weather warning and take all necessary safety precautions. “This morning (Sunday), the Provincial Disaster Management Centre convened the Joint Operations Committee, (JOC) with key stakeholders, including Sanral, SAPS, Disaster Management Practitioners at municipal level, social partners, and line function departments such as EDTEA, Social Development, Transport, and Agriculture, where all stakeholders indicated their state of readiness to deal with any eventuality that might arise from the inclement weather conditions,” said KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.