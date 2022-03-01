Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN on Tuesday
Durban: Severe thunderstorms are expected to lash parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday evening.
The South African Weather Service issued a warning that the expected severe thunderstorms would affect the districts of Harry Gwala, uThukela, Umgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Zululand and parts of King Cetshwayo.
It warned of heavy rains that could lead to localised flooding, hail that could damage settlements and infrastructure, and excessive lightning that could cause injuries to humans and livestock.
MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams had been placed on high alert and would be monitoring the weather closely.
“We appeal to residents to be cautious as the inclement weather conditions do pose a serious risk to human life.”
Residents are urged to remain indoors. If outdoors, they should seek shelter immediately but not under trees, telephone lines or power lines.
Residents are also urged to:
• Take caution and avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as those may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes.
• Avoid outdoor activities as lightning may result in injuries.
• If possible, when indoors, remain well clear of windows, shelter pets, cover vehicles and disconnect electrical appliances.
