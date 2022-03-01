Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN on Tuesday

The South African Weather Service issued a warning that the expected severe thunderstorms would affect the districts of Harry Gwala, uThukela, Umgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Zululand and parts of King Cetshwayo.

Durban: Severe thunderstorms are expected to lash parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday evening.

It warned of heavy rains that could lead to localised flooding, hail that could damage settlements and infrastructure, and excessive lightning that could cause injuries to humans and livestock.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams had been placed on high alert and would be monitoring the weather closely.

“We appeal to residents to be cautious as the inclement weather conditions do pose a serious risk to human life.”