Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of South Africa

Durban: The South African Weather Services has issued warnings of severe thunderstorms in parts of South Africa on Wednesday. The thunderstorms are predicted to affect the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of Free State as well as the eastern and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

They could lead to heavy downfalls, strong winds and possibly hailstones. “A broad band of isolated showers can be seen through the central region of the Northern Cape and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape. Severe thunderstorms, a warning was issued by the South African Weather Service for this over the southern parts of the Free State, the south-eastern corner of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape. “That leading to heavy downfall of rain, strong damaging winds and large amounts of hail, so please do take caution,” SABC meteorologist Phemelo Zonke said during a live broadcast.

Thunderstorms are also forecast to affect some parts of the country on Thursdays, with most of the country expected to be overcast. Rain and moderate thunderstorms have also been forecast over Gauteng, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 28ºC in the northern parts. KwaZulu-Natal can expect another day of wet weather, with rain and thunderstorms forecast over parts of the province.

Thunderstorms are expected in the western parts of KZN, including Giants Castle, Ladysmith and the Underberg region. Durban can also expect some rain, with temperatures reaching a high of 26ºC. IOL