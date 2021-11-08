Severe thunderstorms predicted for KZN today; rain expected for rest of the week

According to South African Weather Service forecaster, Wiseman Dlamini, there is 60% chance of showers and thundershowers expected today.

SEVERE thunderstorms are expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

“There is a possibility of severe thundershowers over southern parts of KZN from this afternoon.

“There is 30% chance of showers and thundershowers tomorrow and similar weather conditions expected for the rest of the week.”

KZN has been experiencing plenty rainfall over the past two months.