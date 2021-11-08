Severe thunderstorms predicted for KZN today; rain expected for rest of the week
SEVERE thunderstorms are expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.
According to South African Weather Service forecaster, Wiseman Dlamini, there is 60% chance of showers and thundershowers expected today.
“There is a possibility of severe thundershowers over southern parts of KZN from this afternoon.
“There is 30% chance of showers and thundershowers tomorrow and similar weather conditions expected for the rest of the week.”
KZN has been experiencing plenty rainfall over the past two months.
Celeste Fourie, a forecaster at the SA Weather Service, said the condition were typical for this time of year, when the east coast of South Africa usually experiences wet weather.
IOL