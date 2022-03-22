Shock as lifeless body of 14-year-old Vryburg girl found at a cemetery

Pretoria – The North West provincial department of education has sent condolences after the lifeless body of a 14-year-old, Grade 9 learner, was found near a cemetery. “Human Right’s Day will not be the same again for the Lekhobo and Mereekae families after their 14-year-old Grade 9 girl from Vryburg Secondary School in Vryburg, whose body was found by the Vryburg cemetery on Sunday morning,” said North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi.

“The family reported they last saw Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae) alive when she left home in the afternoon on Saturday.” The body of 14-year-old Sedika Lekhobo (Mereekae), a Grade 9 learner was found at the Vryburg cemetery on Sunday. Photo: Supplied North West MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela has conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. “On behalf of the department, l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families of our learner who attended school at Vryburg Secondary School,” Matsemela said.

“The pandemic of gender-based violence against women and children is still rife amongst our communities. We wish police can find those behind this horrible death of this learner.” The cause of the learner’s death is still being investigated by the local police. Earlier this month, a North West family was seeking answers after their 12-year-old son hanged himself after allegedly being assaulted by two teachers at a Christian school on March 11.

Bokang Pitso was found hanging by his 6-year-old sister after being allegedly assaulted by two teachers at Living Faith Christian School for being involved in an altercation with another learner. Habby Pitso, the 12-year-old’s aunt, says that the altercation happened at about 10am on Friday. She said a fight ensued after a learner pulled out Bokang’s fake nose ring, leaving him bleeding. “This one child came and pulled the earring out of Bokang’s nose, and he started bleeding, causing an altercation between him and the boy. The friends of the boy who did this came to his defence. They crucified my nephew; they restrained him.

“One boy held one arm, and the other held another so that the friend could hit the nephew. After that, a teacher came and pulled Bokang and the boy hitting Bokang, and took them to the staff room,” she said. Pitso said that Bokang’s 6-year-old sister was called to the staff room, where the teachers convened. “There were other teachers present. One teacher restrained Bokang, whilst another teacher beat him up. Bonolo witnessed everything, but she could not say anything, as she is also a child,” she said.

