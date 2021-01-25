Shops looted, set alight after mob runs amok in Durban CBD

Durban - One person has been arrested and police are pursuing a group of other people who went on the rampage in the Durban city on Monday, looting and setting shops alight.

According to police, the drama began after a group of about 30 people at King DiniZulu Park indicating that they wanted to march to the city hall to hand over a memorandum.

“Police informed them that they would not be allowed to march. Whilst this was happening, another group converged in the city and began looting shops,” police spokesman, Colonel Jay Naicker said.

He said reports were received of two shops as well as a stall belonging to a street vendor that were set alight.

“Police officers from Durban Central and Metro police responded. They pursed the group and one suspect was arrested. He attempted to stab police officers during the arrest but was quickly subdued without any injury to any of the arresting officers. Some stolen items were recovered from the arrested suspects,” he said.