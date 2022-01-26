Shots fired inside Putco bus as robbers steal from driver and early morning commuters

PRETORIA – Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt after commuters and a Putco bus driver were accosted and robbed of their possessions around Tweefontein. “The provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has expressed her shock and disappointment at the robbers who robbed a bus driver and commuters on their way to work and instructed for the immediate arrest of the suspects,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“According to the information, it is alleged that on Tuesday 25 January 2022, at about 2.45am at Vlaaklagte number 2 in Tweefontein, a driver of a Putco bus was driving from Tweefontein K to Tweefontein A with commuters in the bus.” While at the bus stop at Tweefontein A waiting for passengers to get into the bus, three unknown armed men got into the bus and threatened the driver and commuters with firearms. “They then robbed the driver of his bag, cellular phone, staff card, cash and they also fired two shots,” Mohlala said.

“They proceeded and robbed commuters of their valuables including cash and cellular phones. They drove the bus for a short distance, parked it and ran away with the keys.” Mohlala said no one was injured during the incident. “A case of robbery with a firearm is being investigated by the police. We request anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to immediately contact Captain Vusimuzi Mahlangu on 072 407 7012 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” Mohlala said.