Siblings drown during family outing in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - Police in Mpumalanga have sounded a warning to the public to refrain from swimming while under the influence of alcohol after two siblings in their thirties drowned at a public pool this past weekend. Police said the siblings, aged 31 and 33, drowned on Saturday at a public swimming pool in Barberton. They are June Khumalo and Elvis Khumalo, who both mysteriously disappeared on Saturday evening. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday after a long search. The siblings had been part of a group of 15 family members who had decided to have a party at the Msunduka Park Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two siblings were last seen swimming that evening until they “mysteriously vanished”. “The entire family began a search party for them until late at night but without any success.

“The following day, Sunday, the search continued but before midday an employee at the park noticed something suspicious in the pool and that is when the lifeless bodies of the siblings were discovered.

“Police as well as paramedics were notified about the incident and upon arrival the victims were certified dead,” said the police.

Mdhluli said the police were appealing to the public to avoid swimming in pools and dams without adequate training and proper monitoring, and whenever they have consumed alcohol.

“Parents are also urged to look after their children, especially now that schools will be closing in the near future and rain falls. Dams and rivers will be full and children might disregard the danger if not monitored,” said Mdhluli.

IOL