Sibusiso Ncube, husband of KZN MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube dies

Durban - Sibusiso Ncube, the husband of Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the KwaZulu-Natal Treasury MEC has died, his office confirmed on Thursday. Ncube was chairman of Brandpartners, a Brand Marketing and Communications Company, among others. Clinton Govender, the CEO of Brandpartners, in a company announcement said: “It is with profound and deep sadness that we at Brandpartners have to share the news that the company Chairman, Mr Sibusiso Justin Ncube has passed away. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by Mr. Ncube’s death,

The thoughts of everyone at Brandpartners, are with the Ncube family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to them,” he said.

Govender said he was privileged to have known and work alongside Ncube.

“He's exceptional leadership style in his role of Chairman will be sorely missed at the company. Mr. Ncube was known and respected for his achievements and championing diversity in business and we would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the business landscape. On behalf of our management team, staff, and colleagues at Brandpartners, I would like to once again, express our condolences to the family and pray that God grants them peace and calm”.

Ncube was a director of several companies including Enforce Security where was a major shareholder, Sinosa and African Construction where was a a non executive chairperson.

The cause of his death was not known at the time of publishing.

Asked about the health of the MEC, her spokesman, Ndabezinhle Sibiya said, “she is perfectly fine”.

IOL