Sick people and pensioners bear the brunt of Umzinto water shortages

Durban: Sick people and the elderly are bearing the brunt of ongoing water shortages in Umzinto on the KZN South Coast. On Monday, hundreds of people protested and blockaded the roads.

A memorandum was also handed over to Ugu District Municipality. According to community activist Ash Moodley, residents have been without constant water supply since November 4. Resident Sandra Pillay said days go by with no water.

“Water tankers are non-existent. If they do come, it’s so late in the night. I feel for the pensioners and sick people. “I know of people who have suffered physically because of carrying buckets of water from the tanker parked on the road. “We are living in very unhealthy conditions and is still expected to pay water bills.”

Councillor Asghar Khan said water challenges in Umdoni have been ongoing for a few years in outlying areas such as Mahlatini, Braemar and Malangeni. “In Umzinto, we have been experiencing the ongoing ageing infrastructure issue, which results in burst pipes, thus resulting in extended and prolonged outages. “Since last year, Falcon Road in Ghandinagar, Hazelwood and Farm Isonti have been experiencing these water outages for days at a time.”

Khan said daily lives are affected in numerous ways, from schools being left without water to households and senior citizens not having drinking water to cook or even take medication. “We have engaged NGOs such as Al Imdaad Foundation, and we are grateful for their assistance. “Further, I have written to the Ugu District Municipality requesting intervention and suggested using boreholes to assist the water supply in the area.”