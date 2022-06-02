Six killed in another horrific crash on N1 in Limpopo, 30 escape with injuries

Pretoria – The N1 north was temporarily closed in Limpopo province, next to Ingwe, following a horrific bus accident which killed six people. “The number of fatalities from the bus accident reported earlier has gone up to six,” Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said in an update on Wednesday night.

“Thirty people escaped with injuries. Five are critical, five others are seriously injured while 20 sustained minor injuries. The road is still closed. A detailed statement will be released early in the morning.” On Wednesday night, Maringa said the usually busy road would be closed “for several hours” and motorists driving between Louis Trichardt and Musina were advised to use the alternative Witvlag Road. Last week, five people were killed in a head-on collision involving a Volkswagen sedan and a Toyota loading van on the R529 Road near Bambeni village outside Giyani in Limpopo’s Mopani District.

At the time, Maringa said only one person escaped with serious injuries. “Four occupants from the sedan were killed instantly on impact. The driver of the loading van was also certified dead on the scene. “Preliminary investigations cite reckless and negligent driving as the possible cause of the accident. A male passenger was rushed to the local hospital in a critical state,” Maringa said.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya conveyed her condolences to the affected families and extended speedy recovery wishes to the survivor. She urged motorists to adhere to the traffic rules to help clamp down on road carnage. IOL