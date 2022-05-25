Six killed in another horrific crash on the N1 in Limpopo

Pretoria – Six people have been confirmed dead and 9 others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on the N1 south between Mokopane and Mookgophong in Limpopo. Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said the deadly collision involved a sedan and a minibus taxi.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that the driver of the sedan driving north lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming kombi,” said Maringa. “The sedan burst into flames on impact, killing the only occupant instantly. Five others, including the taxi driver, were confirmed dead on the scene and nine escaped with serious injuries.” “A case of culpable homicide is under investigation,” he said.

The N1 freeway was temporarily closed after the crash. Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolence to the families of those who died in the collision. Earlier this month, at least seven people died in two crashes on the same day in Limpopo’s Vhembe and Capricorn districts.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first incident, which claimed six lives, happened on the N1 north next to Baobab tollgate outside Musina. “The driver of a speeding Toyota Fortuner lost control of the vehicle and overturned. Six people, among them a 35-year-old male driver, a 34-year-old female passenger and four children were declared dead at the scene,” Maringa said at the time. Three passengers survived, but sustained serious injuries.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the second incident, reported in the Capricorn district, a pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the R71 in Mamahule. Maringa said the pedestrian was hit by a Hyundai sedan that was allegedly speeding. IOL