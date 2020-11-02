Six rescued in Jeffreys Bay sea drama

Cape Town – In a dramatic rescue, six people, including three children, were pulled out of the water by off-duty lifeguards and local surfers at Jeffreys Bay, Main Beach.

Alert lifeguards Zweli Mafutha and Siphelele Gasa stripped down to their costumes and in a race against time, and not having time to open the lifeguard facility, they grabbed the NSRI pink rescue buoys stationed on their poles at Main Beach.

They then launched into the water where six people, children between the ages of 6 and 10, and three others, a woman believed to be in her 50s or 60s, and two men, believed to be in their 40s and 50s, were in difficulty. It also appeared they were being swept away by rip currents.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “It appears that the children may have had body boards and at least three of the casualties were having difficulty staying afloat using one of the body boards for floatation.

“Using the pink rescue buoys for floatation the two lifeguards reached the casualties, assisting them to float when bystanders Andrew Moon and Jerry van Wyk, who are both local surf instructors, launched on surfboards and paddled out to assist.