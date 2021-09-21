Six suspects charged with murder of Mpumalanga man remanded in custody

Johannesburg - Six suspects who were arrested on murder charges in Mpumalanga have been remanded in custody by the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court. The six suspects handed themselves over to police in Schoemansdal after the murder of Sibusiso Shongwe, 37, who was beaten to death on Jeppe’s Reef, Nkomazi, last week.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the six appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and their matter had been postponed until October 5 for further investigation. They have been remanded in custody. “It is said that the suspects were involved in an incident where a 37-year-old man, Sibusiso Shongwe, was fatally assaulted,” Mdhluli said.

“The incident occurred on 13 September 2021 at Jeppe’s Reef in Nkomazi. “Police opened a murder case and an investigation was conducted. “Upon hearing that police were looking for them, the suspects decided to hand themselves over, hence their arrest,” said Mdhluli.