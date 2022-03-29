Six suspects to remain behind bars for murder of Free State cop

Durban: Six men charged with the murder of a policeman in the Free State will remain behind bars. Fraser Sithole, 32, Thokozani Hadebe,27, Bheki Maluka, 35, Remember Lixoto, 35, Thabiso Ntsane, 36, and Nkosinathi Shabangu, 38, appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to police, on March 25 at around 11:15pm, police responded to information about 10 suspects who were gathered at Gutswa guest house and were allegedly planning to commit a cash in transit heist at Kabokweni complex. “Police members from Nelspruit Crime Intelligence and Kabokweni VISPOL responded, and when they arrived, the suspects started shooting at them,” said police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. Police retaliated, and Sergeant Simba was shot in the stomach and died en route to the hospital.

Six suspects were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime. During the arrest, police recovered an AK 47, Ruger rifle, hunting rifle and ten 9mm pistols. Police also recovered four vehicles.

