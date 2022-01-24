Six-year-old girl drowns at a zoo in Camperdown, KZN

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, an inquest docket was opened at Camperdown police station for investigation.

Durban – A 6-year-old girl drowned at a zoo in Camperdown, in KZN, on Saturday afternoon.

“It is alleged that on January 23 at 2.30pm, a 6-year-old girl was swimming at a zoo when she got into difficulty and drowned. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

According to Colin David, group director of Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services, they responded after receiving reports of a child who was unresponsive.

“Mi7 medics on arrival found an off-duty paramedic attempting CPR on the girl. It is believed she was swimming in a pool when she was found unresponsive.