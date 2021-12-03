Six-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run accident the day she arrives on holiday in Durban

Durban: Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a six-year-old was knocked dead on the M41 near Mt Edgecombe on Thursday afternoon. KZN police said the girl was crossing the M41 highway in Mt Edgecombe at 2.51pm when she was knocked by a vehicle.

“She was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said their offices received multiple calls from passing motorists reporting the accident. “On arrival at approximately 2.51pm, medics assessed the child and found that she had been fatally injured.

“The driver of a white Ford Bantam bakkie, who stopped to assist, informed Rusa members that a light motor vehicle travelling in front of him ran over the child. The driver failed to render assistance and fled the scene. “The deceased's five-year-old cousin, who was with her at the time of the incident, was not injured. “It was established that both children were playing at a block of flats when they noticed an orange rope lying on the northbound lane. They crossed the busy road in an attempt to retrieve the rope when the accident occurred.”