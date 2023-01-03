Skipper and crew rescued after vessel overturns at Salmon Bay

A skipper and his crew were rescued after their vessel overturned upon launch early on Tuesday morning. Paul Herbst of Medi Response KZN said they were alerted to the incident.

"Both crew and skipper were assisted to shore and sustained no injuries. The vessel was recovered," Herbst said. Meanwhile, it’s been a busy start to the New Year for the National Sea Rescue Institute following a number of drownings and other emergencies reported around the country. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on New Year's Day, a 12-year-old girl was pulled from the water at Cape Sands.

“She received medical treatment at Strand Lifesaving Club before being released,” he said. In another emergency, a youngster collapsed at Strand Beach. He was treated for dehydration and then released. Two youngsters were treated for injuries after a car crash, also at Strand Beach. At Gordon’s Bay, two people were caught in a rip current. They were treated by the NSRI before being released.

NSRI Gordon’s Bay then rescued another person caught in a rip current at the same place. The 15-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water. He was brought to the Strand Lifesaving Club before being taken to hospital in a serious condition, Lambinon said. In Plettenberg Bay, a man was rescued after falling while hiking at Robberg.

In another incident at Plettenberg Bay, a man drowned while swimming. In Mossel Bay, a man was rescued from rough seas after being caught in rip currents. Later on, a child drowned while swimming at the lagoon at the Great Brak River mouth.

At Port Alfred, Lambinon said, NSRI members aboard a rescue craft noticed that a man who was trying to swim from the East Pier to the West Pier at the Kowie River mouth had got into difficulty. “He was rescued and brought to the NSRI Port Alfred rescue station where NSRI Port Alfred medics stabilised the man,” he said. He added that two swimmers, aged 16 and 40, were rescued after they were caught in rip currents.

Three young girls drowned at Kenton-On-Sea. A 16-year-old girl drowned at Maidens Cove. The NSRI urged people to swim only where it was safe to do so.