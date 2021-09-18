Snakes, Malema and looted blue couch: A round-up of all the news you loved to read this week

This week, the stories that have made headlines include the return of the looted blue couch, Malema promising that suburbs will pay for water and electricity bills under an EFF government as well as horrific crime stories. These are the stories that gripped South Africa this week.

Malema wants suburbs to pay water, electricity bills for Sassa recipients in townships EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed during a campaign trail that Sassa recipients will not need to pay for water and electricity services under an EFF government, adding that people living in the suburbs will have to subsidise them. Read more here.

Snake season is here: These are SA’s 5 most lethal snakes and what to do if you encounter one Spring is in full bloom and South Africans can enjoy the country’s fauna and flora in all its glory. But snake season is also upon us and it is important to know how to identify South Africa’s most lethal snakes and what to do if you cross paths with one. Read more here.

The famous looted blue couch is restored and enjoying Instagram fame The blue San Pablo leather corner sofa, which retails for almost R70 000, has finally been restored after it was looted from the Springfield store during the unrest in July. It is enjoying newfound fame on Instagram. Read more here.

True Crime: How a KZN teen and his lover buried a man alive and then threw his body to crocodiles because he fondled her breasts Eleven years ago, a 37-year-old Brackenham man, Gansen Gounden, was hit with a spade and buried alive. He was later thrown into the crocodile-infested Enseleni River. The murder was committed by Keegan Govender, who was 17 years old at the time. Reliving the moments leading up to the murder, Govender’s lover, Michelle Nadasen, told the court that Gounden had fondled her breasts and private parts. Read more here.

Cape gangs luring girls as young as 12 to work for them Gangs in the Western Cape are luring girls as young as 12 to work for them. The gangs reportedly use fear and intimidation tactics to recruit women and young girls and keep them trapped in gangs, says registered counsellor Imanuella Muller. She adds that women play various roles in gangs such as being information carriers, hiding and handling contraband, ‘trapping’ rival male gang members, selling drugs and taking part in robberies. Read more here.