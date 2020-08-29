News
Brr! Snow fell on Table Mountain on Saturday. Picture Sam Linsell (Twitter)

Snow falls over Table Mountain, rest of SA feels the chill

Durban - Felt the chill in the air today? Well, you can officially blame the Mother City as reports of snowfall on Table Mountain circulated on social media.

Posting via Twitter, the Table Mountain Cableway celebrated the snowfall.

The South African Weather Services has also issued a warning advisory of very cold conditions expected into Sunday, over the extreme southern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme southern parts of Free State and extreme south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal as well as in places over the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that snowfall at the top of Swartberg Pass saw dozens of families heading out to enjoy playing about in the snow.

