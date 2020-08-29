Snow falls over Table Mountain, rest of SA feels the chill

Durban - Felt the chill in the air today? Well, you can officially blame the Mother City as reports of snowfall on Table Mountain circulated on social media.

Posting via Twitter, the Table Mountain Cableway celebrated the snowfall.

It’s official! It’s snowing on Table Mountain! Our team shot this video of the frosty winterland on top of our African Wonder this morning. Stay warm everyone!#TheTableMountainComeback #WonderWaitingForYou #ReturnOfOurAfricanWonder #TableMountainCableway #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/ghbsxwHV4L — Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) August 29, 2020

There was a god dam blizzard and snow on table mountain today 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AxAi1lEQz9 — Sam Linsell 🍊🥑🍍🥦🥃 (@drizzleanddip) August 29, 2020

I've never known a colder winter 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/xs6cORRuAz — Sam Linsell 🍊🥑🍍🥦🥃 (@drizzleanddip) August 29, 2020

The South African Weather Services has also issued a warning advisory of very cold conditions expected into Sunday, over the extreme southern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme southern parts of Free State and extreme south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal as well as in places over the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.