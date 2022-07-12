Someone from the Western Cape is holding a R20 Lotto Plus ticket worth R3m

Durban: Ithuba said it was searching for the winner who bagged more than R3 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. The national lottery operator said the player spent R20 on the July 9 draw and the winning ticket was worth R3 390 180.20.

Story continues below Advertisement

The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape. Ithuba encouraged players to check their tickets and approach the regional office, to process their winnings. “With amounts bigger than R50 000, we always have a team of financial advisers and psychologists, who assist with debriefing our winners, as winning large amounts of money may cause a form of trauma or shock,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“As for our financial advisers, they are there to guide our winners and advise them of the different investment portfolios or opportunities.” The Powerball jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw is estimated at R86m. The draw takes place at 9pm.

Story continues below Advertisement