Son falls to his death, while working on roof with his father in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - A 34-year-old man died after falling from the roof of a building in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. According to Michael Wiid, from Magma Security Rapid Response, they responded to calls from the community of a fall.

Wiid said when they arrived on Burton Avenue, Scottsville at around 2pm, they found the patient laying on the ground. He said from reports, it was indicated that the man and his father had been working on the roof cleaning gutters and fixing tiles when he fell. He said the building complex was three-storeys high.

“Other paramedics and emergency services were called and paramedics worked over an hour to resuscitate the patient, however, he was declared deceased on the scene. KZN police said an inquest docket had been opened at Alexandra Road SAPS, and the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated. In a separate incident in September 2019, a Durban man fell 25 metres to his death while working on a roof.

