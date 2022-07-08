Sooliman’s message of hope amid riot anniversary gloom

As the country marks one year since the politically-driven widespread looting and destruction of economic hubs in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, a sombre mood has set in remembering what was lost and what led to it. Scrolling through social media, one would find more and more tribute posts to lost loved ones, destroyed businesses and livelihoods and calls for assistance for those still reeling from the unrest in July last year.

With the massive increases of fuel and cost of living, rolling blackouts delivered by Eskom and many families left scrambling to survive, South Africans have found themselves in a despondent mood. But not all is lost, says the founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. The awe-inspiring humanitarian is encouraging South Africans to stand up and work towards creating a better country to live in.

The Gift of the Givers have been a saving grace for the country, with many turning to Sooliman and his team to save them from the despair that has set in with recent events. While the humanitarian organisation never ceases to cater to the needs of anyone in difficult circumstances, Sooliman says more needs to be done to ensure fewer and fewer people find themselves in such a situation. This, he says, could be done through active citizenry.

“The country doesn’t belong to the government. The government was not elected to serve themselves and so it is up to each and every citizen to not allow anyone or any organisation to take South Africa from us,” he said. Listing four key traits, Sooliman says every citizen needs to snap out of their sombre mood and start the work. He says spirituality, morality, values and ethics need to be at the forefront of every citizen’s life, in their decisions and their actions. “Saving the country from collapse and realising a brighter and prosperous South Africa can’t be done by one group. The success of South Africa depends on every citizen.

“You have to be more aware; you have to stand up. There is strength in civil society and every person must be armed with the support of their community to better the country,” he said. Looking back at the July unrest that saw Gift of the Givers traversing the length and breadth of KwaZulu-Natal to offer food, aid and support, Sooliman said the warm response from communities, the eagerness to help each other and the empathy shown to those who lost so much was the defining moment for him. “This is why I say there is hope.”

