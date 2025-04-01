Soshanguve mass shooting case postponed for identity parade

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday postponed the case of the mass shooting of patrollers at Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve to April 17 to allow for an identity parade to be conducted as part of the SAPS ongoing investigation. A 27-year-old Zimbabwean national, who appeared in court in a closed session accessible only to journalists and court officials, is facing a total of 16 charges.

The charges include six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said: “It is alleged that on March 22, 2025, at approximately 3am in the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, a group of 12 patrollers were sitting on the street when they were approached by five unknown men, one of whom was armed. The men allegedly opened fire, shooting one patroller and assaulting others with rocks and wooden poles before setting them on fire.” Four patrollers died at the scene, while others were taken to the hospital, where two more died from their injuries.

The accused was arrested on March 24 for unrelated charges, including possession of unlicensed firearms and being in the country illegally. He appeared on Monday in connection with the Marry Me shooting and during his court appearance on Tuesday, the State consolidated the two cases against him. As a result, the total number of counts against him has increased to 16.

Mahanjana said the purpose of his appearances on Monday and Tuesday was to address the case that had been postponed from the previous week and to consolidate two charges. He abandoned his formal bail application. According to Mahanjana, the case has been postponed to allow for further investigation, which includes conducting additional identity parades, as not all witnesses have come forward yet.

She said investigating officers are actively seeking more witnesses to participate in the identity parade. In a separate case, a 50-year-old man, Justice Baloyi, made a brief court appearance on charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. His case was postponed to April 10, pending a formal bail application.

Asked if the SAPS investigation has determined if Baloyi is linked to the Soshanguve incident, Mahanjana said: “Not at this stage. When the police were investigating the incident that happened in Soshanguve, they stumbled upon this man, who was arrested in possession of a firearm and ammunition.” The latest developments in court are at variance with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s public utterance during a memorial service of the slain patrollers last week, when he announced that a third suspect linked to the crime had been arrested. “I promised you that within 72 hours, we will get them… I am proud to report to you that of the five, we have got the three already. Two of them have gone in front of the magistrate. They have gone in front of the prosecutor,” he told the community members.