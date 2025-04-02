Soshanguve residents demand better service delivery during imbizo with Premier Lesufi

Residents of Marry Me Informal Settlements in Soshanguve have voiced their frustrations over the poor state of service delivery in their area during an imbizo hosted by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday. The community is plagued by issues such as inadequate waste management, lack of rubbish bins, untarred roads, overflowing sewage, high unemployment rates, and a rising crime rate

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the area accompanied by his executive team and the City of Tshwane MMCs, led by Mayor Nasiphi Moya. Their visit came after a tragic incident where six patrollers lost their lives and six others suffered severe injuries in a fatal shooting. Malusi Seema, a resident of the nearby Kehila Borukhu squatter camp, expressed his concerns about the deplorable living conditions in his community.

He claimed the lack of access to clean water has led to waterborne illnesses, and also highlighted the poor state of the roads, which poses a hazard to residents. Moeketsi Thera, another resident, urged Lesufi to allocate a budget that empowers small businesses, saying they are the key drivers of employment opportunities for young people. He stressed the importance of organising workshops for entrepreneurship programmes, which would enable individuals to shift from seeking employment to creating their own jobs.

Some residents called for the need for patrollers to receive stipends and have access to necessary resources to effectively carry out their duties One resident said: “Why can’t you open factories in Rosslyn so that we can work? No one wants to be a social burden. We are tired of the R350. We want to work so that we can provide for our children.” Kelly Tibane, a resident of Extension Three in Soshanguve, expressed frustration that their local councillor has failed to engage with the community on pressing service delivery issues. In fact, she pointed out that the councillor was only seen by residents for the first time at the imbizo.

She also lamented the lack of development in Extension Three since its establishment in the 1990s, highlighting the need for improved representation and investment in the area. Some residents voiced their concerns about the accumulation of trash in their neighborhoods, requesting that the government provide them with adequate waste management infrastructure, including dustbins. Others inquired about the resources available at the local police station, particularly seeking clarification on the availability of vehicles to ensure effective policing and emergency response services in the area.

Regarding the recent tragic incident, the community stressed the need for patrollers to receive stipends and have access to necessary resources to effectively carry out their duties. Additionally, a resident suggested that police officers should join the patrollers during night shifts to enhance safety and security in the area. Lesufi told the community about the success of the Expanded Public Works Programme, which hired at least 120, 000 people last year and this year it has increased its reach, providing stipends to 150,000 individuals.

He issued a warning against lawlessness in the community, specifically targeting individuals who engage in misconduct after consuming alcohol. According to him, these individuals are allegedly responsible for heinous crimes such as abusing women and taking lives. Furthermore, operators of illegal taverns have been put on notice to legalise their businesses by the end of July.

“After July if you operate a tavern here without proper documentation we will shut that down. We are not shutting it down because we hate but we have to follow the law in Marry Me,” Lesufi said. He promised that the police are willing to work closely with the community to ensure safety, especially on Friday and Saturday nights in Marry Me. However, there was a concern that some individuals throw stones at police when they arrive, causing them to be chased away.