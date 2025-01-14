Soshanguve’s water crisis: the untold story of the unused reservoir

The Soshanguve reservoir, situated alongside the M17 route, has stood idle for a decade despite being touted as a solution to the area’s water shortages. The reservoir remains uncommissioned after it was built in 2015, increasing water supply challenges plaguing Soshanguve and neighbouring areas like Mabopane township.

The frequency of water disruptions has become alarming, with a recent incident in November 2024, where the Soshanguve Block L reservoir suffered leaks, resulting in water mysteriously depleting from the facility almost as soon as it was refilled. Ward 32 Councillor Floyd Thema expressed his dismay over the prolonged water scarcity affecting residents since last year, particularly in areas such as Soshanguve Block L and Mabopane. He said he took an initiative by dispatching a team consisting of the executive mayor, deputy mayor, and a member of the mayoral committee for Utility Services to evaluate the reservoir last year.

“They conducted the assessment with relevant officials, but unfortunately, I am still awaiting their report,” he said. He said during the initial construction phase of the reservoir project, it did not fall within his ward’s jurisdiction until 2021. “But what I know is that it was not commissioned and it was built during the tenure of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (former ANC mayor and presently the Minister of Electricity),” he said.

He suggested that the commissioning of the project might have been impacted by the outcome of the 2016 local government elections, where the ANC failed to secure a majority vote to run Tshwane. According to him, the former DA mayor Solly Msimanga, who assumed office post the 2016 elections, seemingly didn’t make the reservoir a top priority. “And around that time, 2016-2017, there were lots of components like large pumps being stolen. But I know for a fact that the incumbent mayor went there to assist,” he said.

Thema hinted that vandalism has contributed to the delay in commissioning the reservoir, but added that it is not the primary reason for the stalled project. He directed further inquiries to MMC for Utility Services Frans Boshielo, who revealed that despite conducting a fact-finding mission two months ago, he is still awaiting a comprehensive report from officials. Boshielo said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness to ensure the reservoir’s prompt commissioning, saying it would significantly alleviate the current water crisis.

“I am reluctant to comment without the comprehensive report. We want the M17 reservoir to work. If the reservoir is in operation, the crisis that we are having currently on water will be alleviated. That is why we are taking this in a very serious light to ensure that this reservoir is in operation,” he said. He said a new coalition administration, led by Mayor Nasiphi Moya, is working to revive the project, which had been put on the backburner by the previous DA-led administration. Msimanga, the current DA Gauteng leader, rejected claims that he failed to prioritise the project after taking office.

He said that he visited the reservoir in question, saying it was meant to support both the DD line and the New Eersterust development. He attributed the project’s delays to internal politicking and issues with business forums, particularly during the phase of connecting pipes to supply water to communities. He claimed that the councillor refused to assist in addressing these issues, which hindered progress on the project.